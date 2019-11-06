Justices Grappling With Groundwater Liability In Sewage Case

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 11:53 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with how to prevent polluters from evading the Clean Water Act's restrictions on surface contamination without exposing every homeowner with a septic tank to the risk of steep fines. The county of Maui, Hawaii, has argued that the Clean Water Act requires federal permits only when sewage is dumped directly into navigable waters, like the Pacific Ocean. (AP) The county of Maui, Hawaii, is appealing a ruling from the Ninth Circuit that it must obtain a federal permit for a sewage treatment plant that dumps millions of gallons of sewage into the groundwater beneath...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS