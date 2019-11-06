Seattle Restaurateur Settles Employee Wage Suit For $2.4M

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Seattle chef and his restaurant group have agreed to pay $2.4 million to more than 1,300 current and past employees who say the business failed to properly disclose that it pocketed part of a new 20% service fee charged to customers. Judge Dean Lum signed an order Monday in Washington state's King County Superior Court that spells out the terms of the settlement between the lead plaintiff in a class action suit, ex-server Clare Thomas, and celebrity chef Tom Douglas and his business Tom Douglas Seattle Kitchen. In addition to paying $2.4 million to restaurant workers, the company will offer...

