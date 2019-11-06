Amazon Beats Muslim Ex-Manager's Bias Claims At Trial

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Detroit found Tuesday that Amazon's firing of a senior technology manager was not related to his Syrian descent or his Muslim faith. The jury found Amazon Corporate LLC — now known as Amazon Services Inc. — not liable for the bias that former senior Amazon Marketplace technology teams manager Abdullah Haydar said motivated his September 2015 firing. Haydar did not prove “by a preponderance of the evidence that his religion or national origin (separately or together) was the sole reason for Amazon’s decision to terminate his employment,” the jury found. Nor was either his religion or his...

