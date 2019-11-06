NJ Contractor Can't Revive Suit Over Deal That Didn't Exist

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said a joint venture never existed between two construction firms in rejecting one company’s bid to revive a suit alleging its onetime partner violated such an agreement by completing a more than $55 million residential and commercial project on its own. The appellate panel refused to disturb Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Vena’s ruling last year tossing The Holder Group Inc.’s complaint against Pike Construction Co. LLC and its co-owner Jeffrey L. Abrams, finding that the judge got it right in concluding that the businesses never entered into a joint venture. The three-judge...

