JPMorgan Spoofing Case Keeps Civil Suit On Ice

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- Spurred by prosecutors’ intensifying criminal racketeering case against current and former JPMorgan traders accused of spoofing the precious metals market, a New York federal judge maintained a stay on consolidated antitrust lawsuits against the bank but would not guarantee that he'll keep the civil action frozen until the criminal proceeding wraps up. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Tuesday paused the cases from other traders suing over alleged manipulation of the silver futures market until the end of June 2020. But he declined the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to freeze the lawsuits until the conclusion of the criminal case against three...

