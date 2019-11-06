No Class Cert. Redo For ADHD Drug Buyers In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Wednesday to reconsider her denial of class certification to consumers accusing pharmaceutical companies Actavis and Shire of illegally delaying the sale of a generic version of Shire's ADHD medication Intuniv, finding the buyers still undone by a large group of uninjured buyers. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found no reason to rethink her August denial of class certification, which was based on thousands of proposed class members apparently suffering no injury from the generic delay either because they were loyal to the brand-name drug or because they had a coupon to buy the branded version...

