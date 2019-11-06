Illinois Hospital Hit With $101M Verdict Over Birth Injury

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois jury slapped a hospital with a record $100.6 million verdict Tuesday over brain damage a boy suffered at birth, but the hospital will not have to pay the full award under an agreement it reached during deliberations. Cook County, Illinois, jurors found West Suburban Medical Center liable for medical malpractice, along with nurse Sheila Walker, ultrasound technician Olexandra Kolenskyj and doctor Nathalie McCammon-Chase of McCammon-Chase Total Wellness Center Inc. The hospital, however, entered into a high-low settlement agreement capping how much money it must pay to Tequila Sallis, Gerald Sallis and their son, Gerald Sallis Jr. The Sallis family claims a...

