Ogletree, Husch Vets Among 11th Circ., Trial Court Picks

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 1:50 PM EST) -- Veteran attorneys from Ogletree Deakins and Husch Blackwell and a politically charged pick for the Eleventh Circuit were among President Donald Trump's latest picks for federal court vacancies Wednesday. William Scott Hardy, a shareholder at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, was picked to join the Western District of Pennsylvania. Hardy practices labor and employment law in Pittsburgh. Before joining the firm in 2010 he worked at Cohen & Grigsby PC. Hardy received his bachelor's degree from Allegheny College and law degree from Notre Dame Law School. Matthew T. Schelp is up for a seat on the Eastern District of...

