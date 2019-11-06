Mass. Transit Escapes One Claim In Severe Train Injury Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Bay State appellate panel on Wednesday tossed a claim in a suit seeking to hold the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority liable for severe injuries suffered by a man run over by a train, saying the agency is immune to one of three claims under state law. A three-judge appeals court panel reversed the denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing the transit agency of failing to staff the Ruggles train station in Boston with a safety inspector or other personnel who could've prevented James Coviello from being hit by a train after he fell off the platform and onto...

