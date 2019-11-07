Texas Justices Told Atty Immunity Asserted Too Soon

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- ​​​​A widow accusing lawyers of destroying evidence in a wrongful death lawsuit told the Texas Supreme Court during oral arguments on Thursday that lower courts prematurely tossed her lawsuit by improperly considering outside evidence. Cherlyn Bethel, whose husband Ron was killed when a trailer he was towing malfunctioned and crashed, is asking the state's high court to revive her lawsuit against Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser PC, and at the same time resolve a split among the state's lower appellate courts over whether attorneys can claim immunity under a Texas policy for actions taken while representing a client. The firm,...

