Insurer Can't Blame Drug Cos. For Its Inaction, 7th Circ. Told

Law360, Chicago (November 6, 2019, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Wednesday pushed Medical Mutual of Ohio to address why it waited until July 2016 to take steps to limit which testosterone replacement drugs the insurer would cover, two years after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged potential cardiovascular risks associated with the drugs. During oral arguments, Medical Mutual urged the Seventh Circuit to revive its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against AbbVie and other makers of testosterone replacement drugs, or TRTs, saying they misrepresented those drugs as being safe and effective for a host of symptoms related to normal male aging. But U.S....

