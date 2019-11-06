Feds Ordered To Hand Over Docs To Ex-Theranos CEO

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce key evidence in the criminal case alleging former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes defrauded investors and patients with faulty blood-testing technology, finding that the U.S. Department of Justice indeed has "knowledge of and access to" the requested documents. The order came a day after Holmes’ attorneys accused the FDA of destroying important documents, including the emails of the former director of the FDA’s diagnostics regulatory division, in violation of preservation orders. The accusations were made during a hearing in San Jose — the fourth hearing since April on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS