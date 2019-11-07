Judge Scolds Attys For Poor Filings In Wage Row

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has admonished attorneys on both sides of a wage-and-hour dispute for the quality of their filings, asserting that their briefs contained “deficiencies” that “significantly increased the burden on the court.” U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii partially granted class certification to the group of farm workers that brought the case, but not before noting in his opinion on Tuesday that their certification bid included an incorrect date that he suspects “was the careless result of copying-and-pasting from a prior certification motion filed … in another lawsuit.” Judge Ishii also complained that Mallison & Martinez, the workers’ counsel,...

