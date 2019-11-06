Regulators, Schools Must Expand Connectivity Vision: Report

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- School districts and state and federal regulators must account for rising demands on educational broadband networks as they lay out funding plans and invest in connectivity equipment, according to a report released Wednesday by a school technology consortium. According to the State Educational Technology Directors Association, decision-makers must plan school internet availability with an eye toward the possibility that each student will be using more than one device on campus and try to provide well over the baseline capacity to prevent bottlenecks. This type of forward-looking planning that accounts for higher-bandwidth technologies is especially important for school districts that rely on...

