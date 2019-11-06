Under Armour Hit With Suit After Admitting SEC Probe

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- A stockholder has hit Under Armour Inc. and its officers with a proposed class suit on Wednesday, claiming he and other shareholders were harmed when the revelation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company caused stock prices to plummet. Kirtan Patel, who seeks to represent anyone who purchased or otherwise acquired shares in Under Armour between August 2016 and November 2019, accused the sports equipment giant of hiding its financial status by shifting its sales reports from quarter to quarter, artificially inflating its stock value. Doctoring the reports in this way allowed the company to appear healthier,...

