Bilzin Sumberg Wins Bid To Avoid Judge Who Skewered Firm

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court granted a request from Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP on Wednesday to prohibit a circuit court judge who issued a scathing sanctions order against the Miami law firm in September from presiding over three of the practice's unrelated civil cases. In its 10-page order, a panel for the Third District Court of Appeal said Bilzin Sumberg had attested sufficient facts to support the idea that the firm and its clients in the three cases, who are also named in the petition, "hold a well-grounded fear that they will not receive 'a fair trial at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS