Exxon Slams NY AG's 'Circular' Analysis In Climate Trial

Law360, New York (November 6, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- Experts for Exxon told a New York state judge on Wednesday that the New York attorney general's economic analysis was flawed in many ways, as the oil giant wound up its defense in the landmark climate risk investor fraud trial. New York claims that Exxon Mobil Corp. defrauded investors when it inflated its value with an internal climate risk metric it hid from the public and has been trying to prove its case in a bench trial before Justice Barry Ostrager that began more than two weeks ago. Exxon spent its last two trial days bashing the New York attorney general's expert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS