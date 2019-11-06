Wells Fargo Hit With $200M Jury Verdict In USAA Patent Case

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal jury on Wednesday slapped Wells Fargo with a $200 million verdict, finding the bank willfully infringed two mobile deposit patents owned by the United Services Automobile Association and setting the stage for possible enhanced damages. The patents at the center of the suit cover an "auto-capture" process, which allows customers to deposit checks using photographs on their mobile devices. USAA sued Wells Fargo Bank NA over the alleged infringement last year. Wells Fargo had hoped to shut down the case, arguing that the patents were directed at the abstract idea of taking a picture rather than a technology...

