Purdue Opioid Suits Put On Hold Until April

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge hit pause Wednesday on the opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma LP until next year after hearing that the drugmaker and the governmental entities suing it had made progress discussing oversight and information-sharing measures. Judge Robert Drain issued a preliminary injunction putting thousands of suits against Purdue on hold until April 8, saying the company had addressed most of the issues raised when he granted a one-month version of the motion in October. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection along with more than a dozen affiliates on Sept. 15. Shortly before filing, the company reached a tentative...

