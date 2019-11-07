Tribes Want Win Over County, Developer In Land Access Fight

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- A group of Montana tribes has asked a federal court for a win in a suit seeking to stop an RV resort owner's construction of access roads to her proposed development, saying the property the street crosses remains in trust for the tribes. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on Wednesday moved for summary judgment in their suit against Lori Lundeen, the developer of a 60-lot RV resort on Flathead Lake in northwest Montana, and the Lake County Board of Commissioners. The tribes said that the land at issue has been held in trust by the federal government for the tribes....

