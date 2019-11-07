NFL Can't Deny Role In Painkiller Suit, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:10 PM EST) -- Former football players suing the NFL for allegedly doping them up with amphetamines and painkillers have hit back against the league's bid to kill their appeal in the Ninth Circuit, saying they've provided plenty of evidence to show the NFL — and not just its teams — was directly involved. In a response Wednesday to the NFL's opening brief, the players reiterated their primary argument that U.S. District Judge William Alsup was dead wrong when he found they hadn't proven the NFL itself was intimately involved in the administration of controlled substances to football players. In its brief, the NFL hammered away...

