Honolulu Wants Out Of Enviro Suit Over $32M Sports Complex

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EST) -- The city and county of Honolulu asked a federal court to dismiss claims brought by an environmental group seeking to block the construction of a $32 million sports complex, arguing the complaint is poorly written and based on laws that don’t allow a private party to bring suit. Honolulu said Wednesday that allegations by Save Our Sherwoods and local residents that the city and county failed to properly consider the impact of the project at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park on historic properties should be thrown out because the claims cite the National Historic Preservation Act, which does not provide an avenue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS