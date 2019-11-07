Insurer Balks At Cert. For Breastfeeding Moms In ACA Suit

Law360, Chicago (November 7, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- A proposed class of mothers claiming Health Care Service Corp. violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to cover breastfeeding support and counseling services should not be certified because simply challenging the policy isn’t enough to establish a common injury, the insurer told an Illinois federal court Thursday. There are too many individualized issues at play for the case to proceed as a class action, counsel for the insurer said during a hearing Thursday. The only way to determine if the insurer has met its obligations under the ACA is to look at what happened for every class member, said Raymond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS