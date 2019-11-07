BMW Loses Bid To Sanction Consumer For Altering Vehicle

Law360, Newark (November 7, 2019, 2:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday knocked down BMW's sanctions bid over a consumer's alterations to his M3 vehicle, challenging the relevance of the changes' effects on the consumer's proposed class action claiming a defect in the cars could lead to catastrophic engine failure. During a hearing in Newark, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre rejected BMW of North America LLC's request to dismiss plaintiff David Afzal's claims or disqualify him as a class representative for replacing his tires on the eve of the automaker's inspection in December and making other modifications to the vehicle in recent years. "In conclusion,...

