Title Co. Investor Can't Sue Over Failed Merger, Court Told

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- In its role as Entitle Direct Group's largest shareholder, Partner Reinsurance Co. has no standing to bring breach of contract claims against RPM Mortgage Inc. over the failed merger between RPM and Entitle, RPM told a New York federal judge Wednesday. RPM urged the court to dismiss Partner's suit because it was not a party to the planned merger, and has no right to bring claims and seek compensation for its alleged injuries. "Plaintiff's role as stockholder representative does not grant it standing to pursue a breach of contract claim to recover damages allegedly suffered by Entitle," it said. "Only the...

