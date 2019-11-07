Yogurt Store Can't Rehash Damage Claims Against Roofer

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:29 PM EST) -- A frozen yogurt store can’t bring claims against a roofing company over alleged damage to its store because both were part of an earlier lawsuit over the same issue, a New Jersey state appeals court said Thursday. Frozen yogurt shop operator TLC Services LLC should have brought a direct claim against Devine Roofing and Construction LLC in its first lawsuit over the leaks and mold that allegedly sprang up while Devine was repairing the building's roof, the unpublished opinion said. Instead, Devine was a third-party defendant in that suit and won a court judgment dismissing TLC’s claims. Under New Jersey’s entire...

