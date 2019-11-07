Biotech Firms, Crypto Bank Raise $156M In Low-Pricing IPOs

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- Two health care-related firms and a cryptocurrency-focused bank debuted in public markets on Thursday after raising $156 million combined in initial public offerings that priced at the bottom or below their intended ranges, marking the latest weaker-than-expected showings in a skittish IPO market. Pennsylvania-based Galera Therapeutics Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, raised $60 million after selling 5 million shares at $12, below the company’s projected range of $14 to $16. Venture-backed Galera is raising funds to develop treatments that reduce toxicity in radiotherapy patients. Galera was joined by Centogene NV, a Netherlands-incorporated genetic testing provider advised by NautaDutilh NV...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS