TV Reporter Knew Risks Of 'Flugtag' Flight, Red Bull Says

Law360, Pittsburgh (November 7, 2019, 3:29 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh television reporter had to know that rolling off a 30-foot-high ramp into the Ohio River while covering a Red Bull "Flugtag" event was an inherently dangerous act and shouldn't be able to sue the organizers for his injuries from hitting the water, attorneys for the organizers and promoters argued in Pennsylvania state court Thursday. KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley assumed the risk when he took the assignment to participate in the media-only preview at the 2017 EQT Three Rivers Regatta, and neither Red Bull nor event promoter M&C Saatchi had a duty to warn him that there was a potential...

