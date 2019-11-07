NY AG's Trial Against Opioid Makers Scheduled For January

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:18 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general and two Long Island counties will take their suit over the deadly opioid crisis before a jury in January in what could be the second state trial over the epidemic. Judge Jerry Garguilo of the Suffolk County Supreme Court said the trial will start Jan. 20, when the claims by the state’s top cop and Nassau and Suffolk counties against the drug makers, distributors and pharmacies that allegedly fueled the opioid crisis will play out. The trial will be split into two parts, with the first phase to decide on issues of liability and the second...

