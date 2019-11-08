New Ethics Framework May Draw AI Firms To DOD

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Pentagon's increasing interest in using artificial intelligence has led to ethical conflicts with commercial technology firms, but a newly proposed ethics framework could help address those companies' concerns about their technology being wrongly weaponized or misused by the military. In a Nov. 5 speech, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said AI is a "core, critical" emerging technology for the U.S. Department of Defense. According to an AI strategy plan the department released in February, AI could help process and deliver battlefield data to troops more quickly, predict when equipment maintenance is needed, and aid in recruitment. The DOD has also noted,...

