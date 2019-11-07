NJ Atty Suspended Indefinitely For No-Showing At Trial

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday suspended an attorney for "an indeterminate period of time" for dropping out of a criminal case on the eve of trial without informing her client, rejecting a disciplinary panel's recommendation to limit the suspension to three months. The state's highest court handed down that indefinite suspension to Rhashea Lynn Harmon in light of how she did not formally respond to the ethics charges, noting in an order that the justices held in their 2008 In re: Kivler opinion that "a respondent's unexcused failure to comply with an order to show cause may be a...

