UnitedHealth Sued Over Autism Treatment Denials

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- The mother of a 13-year-old slapped United Behavioral Health with a class action in California federal court Thursday, saying the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary's refusal to greenlight payments for an autism treatment violates the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit accuses UBH of wrongfully enforcing certain employee benefit plans' bans on covering applied behavior analysis, an autism treatment that emphasizes building social and life skills. UBH requires many plans under its purview to cover this treatment, so it shouldn't have let the plans in question block it, the complaint says. "What's ironic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS