NY Data Security Law To Make State A More Active Enforcer

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:08 PM EST) -- A recent New York law that sets a high bar for companies to improve their data security measures is likely to expose a broad range of businesses to increased enforcement by the state's already-aggressive attorney general, while adding to a complicated patchwork of state-by-state privacy laws. The Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act — which New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed in July — builds on a trend among states of expanding the obligations and types of information covered by existing breach reporting laws while crafting new standards for how companies need to proactively protect the personal information they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS