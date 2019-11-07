Investment Firm Seeks OK Of $3M Award Against Mining Co.

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- An investment banking firm has urged a New York federal court to confirm an arbitral award totaling $2.97 million issued against a Canadian mining company in a dispute over the reimbursement of expenses owed to the firm. Seaport Global Holdings initiated arbitration at the International Centre for Dispute Resolution seeking reimbursement after Petaquilla Minerals, or PTQ, failed to pay expenses owed under an agreement that saw the firm advise the gold mining company on raising $150 million through a bond offering. The agreement contained a clause requiring PTQ to reimburse Seaport for up to $600,000 in legal expenses to Proskauer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS