FCC Asks 3rd Circ. To Review Panel's Hold On Media Rules

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel has prevented the Federal Communications Commission from moving forward with media ownership rules based on the modern industry landscape, the agency said Thursday in a request for a full circuit review of the FCC's regulatory attempts. In its petition for en banc review, the FCC said that the same three judges for more than a decade have effectively held hostage the agency’s authority over media mergers and acquisitions by repeatedly striking down the commission’s deregulation attempts. The FCC blamed the panel's rejections on its close scrutiny of data points regarding how the changes affect women and minorities. ...

