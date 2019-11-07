Jury Mulls SEC's $28M Fraud Case Against Best Friends

Law360, New York (November 7, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Manhattan jury on Thursday began deliberating claims against two lifelong friends accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of earning $28 million through market trickery and a parade of "outright lies" — allegations the defendants say are bogus. Jurors deliberated fraud allegations against defendants Nathan Fayyer and Sergey Pustelnik for just over an hour after closing arguments in a civil trial before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote that opened Oct. 21. The jury was set to resume its deliberations on Tuesday morning The SEC says Fayyer, the head of day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd., along with his friend...

