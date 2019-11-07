Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Mulls SEC's $28M Fraud Case Against Best Friends

Law360, New York (November 7, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Manhattan jury on Thursday began deliberating claims against two lifelong friends accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of earning $28 million through market trickery and a parade of "outright lies" — allegations the defendants say are bogus.

Jurors deliberated fraud allegations against defendants Nathan Fayyer and Sergey Pustelnik for just over an hour after closing arguments in a civil trial before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote that opened Oct. 21. The jury was set to resume its deliberations on Tuesday morning

The SEC says Fayyer, the head of day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd., along with his friend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®