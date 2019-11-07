NFL, MLB, NHL Players Sue Pittsburgh Over Athletes Fee

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh’s fee on nonresident professional athletes who play in Pittsburgh is more like a tax and therefore unconstitutional, according to a suit brought against the city by athletes and players' associations for the NFL, NHL and MLB. While the Pennsylvania Constitution requires all taxes to be uniform, Pittsburgh singles out a class of employees and imposes a 3% general revenue income tax on professional athletes who reside out of state, the athletes and their players' associations said in a complaint filed Monday in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County. Athletes who live in Pittsburgh pay only 1%, the groups said....

