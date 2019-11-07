2nd Circ. Cleaves UPS Untaxed Cigarette Judgment By $149M

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- A $247 million judgment against UPS for delivering untaxed tobacco from Native American vendors into New York was too harsh, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday, slashing the penalties by $159 million while tacking on $9.4 million in taxes. Penalties against UPS for delivering untaxed tobacco into New York from tribal reservations were reduced by $159 million. (AP) In a split ruling, a three-judge panel affirmed that United Parcel Service Inc. violated state and federal law by shipping untaxed cigarettes into New York from tribal reservations but held that the penalties levied by a U.S. District Court were unreasonable. The lower court charged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS