Feds Say Security Co. Sold US Vulnerable Chinese Gear

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 2:06 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors on Thursday charged security technology company Aventura Technologies and its senior management with defrauding the U.S. government and private customers by selling them Chinese-made equipment with known cybersecurity vulnerabilities and passing it off as American-made. For 13 years, prosecutors said, Long Island-based Aventura imported potentially compromised networked security technology from China and resold it to various branches of the U.S. military, government agencies and private companies, while taking extraordinary measures to conceal its country of origin. Aventura took in over $88 million in the last decade, including $20 million in government contracts, while claiming its products were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS