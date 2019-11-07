NY Drops Half Its Exxon Fraud Case At Climate Trial's Close

Law360, New York (November 7, 2019, 1:39 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general on Thursday abruptly dropped two fraud claims during closing arguments in a suit accusing Exxon Mobil of hiding the true cost of climate change from investors. New York has claimed that Exxon Mobil Corp. defrauded investors when it inflated its value with an internal climate risk metric it hid from the public and has been trying to prove its case in a bench trial before Justice Barry Ostrager that began in New York state court more than two weeks ago. Moments after government counsel began laying out its closing argument, Justice Ostrager interrupted to clarify that the...

