Pharma Supplier Inks $22M Deal With DOJ Over Inflated Prices

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical supplier Fagron Holding USA LLC has agreed to pay $22 million to put to rest two whistleblower suits alleging its subsidiaries inflated average wholesale prices for compound prescription ingredients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Fagron subsidiary Freedom Pharmaceuticals Inc. was accused of orchestrating the pricing scheme, which also caused pharmacies that purchased the compound ingredients to submit false prescription claims to federal health care programs, according to prosecutors. The deal with the DOJ resolves those allegations, as well as allegations that another Fagron subsidiary, Pharmacy Services Inc., "submitted fraudulent compound prescription claims to federal healthcare programs, used sham...

