7th Circ. Mostly Affirms $31M Kidney Failure Verdict

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has largely affirmed a $31 million bench verdict in a suit accusing a federally funded clinic of causing a patient's kidney failure, but ordered further proceedings to determine whether the patient was partially to blame. A three-judge Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday declined to vacate U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel's decision to award patient Kevin Clanton $31.2 million, including about $13.8 million in noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering, in a Federal Tort Claims Act suit accusing Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation of failing to properly treat Clanton's high blood pressure, which led to kidney failure and ultimately...

