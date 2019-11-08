What NCAA Publicity Rights Guidance Means For Athletes

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:22 PM EST) -- On Oct. 29th, the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced on its website and social media platforms new guidelines to “enhance name, image and likeness opportunities” for student athletes.[1] The NCAA’s press release said that its most senior governing board “voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”[2] The announced guidelines themselves do not make or preview specific rule changes. However, the NCAA board of governors asked each of its divisions to create new rules consistent with the guidelines by the...

