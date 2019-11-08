Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Labaton To Lead Investor Challenge To $1.9B Vista Deal

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:03 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow will lead a proposed class action in federal court in New York that alleges a software company deliberately depressed its value in the months before its $1.9 billion acquisition and subsequent delisting from the Nasdaq, a federal judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni granted Walleye Trading LLC’s lead plaintiff bid in the suit against business management software company Mindbody Inc. and two of the company’s executives, chief executive officer Richard L. Stollmeyer and chief financial officer and operating officer Brett White.

In her order, Judge Caproni noted that no other parties had sought appointment other than Walleye,...

