Ex-Calif. Dem. Party Boss' Sex Remarks Not Protected Speech

Law360, Los Angeles (November 7, 2019, 10:53 PM EST) -- The former top boss of the California Democratic Party can't escape a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted and harassed staffers, a California judge ruled Thursday, rejecting arguments that his workplace comments are constitutionally-protected political speech and awarding the plaintiff $10,625 in fees for battling a frivolous motion. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, an attorney for Eric Bauman, the former chair of the California political organization, urged Superior Court Judge John P. Doyle to grant his anti-SLAPP motion, saying William Floyd filed his complaint alleging Bauman sexually assaulted and harassed him in order to attack the chairman's political speech....

