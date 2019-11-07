9th Circ. Won't Rehear Schwab ERISA Arbitration Case

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday that it won’t reconsider sending a proposed ERISA class action against Charles Schwab Corp. to arbitration, a decision a three-judge panel made in August on the grounds that Schwab’s retirement plan requires all litigation to be resolved out of court. A group of Schwab workers and retirees asked the Ninth Circuit for a rehearing on the motion to compel arbitration in September. They said their proposed class action, which accuses Schwab of operating its retirement plan more for the company’s benefit than workers’, belongs in court. AARP, the AARP Foundation and the National Association of Consumer...

