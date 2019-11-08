The Weeknd Can't Trim Songwriters' Suit Over 'A Lonely Night'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge shot down an attempt by The Weeknd to trim a suit accusing the Canadian R&B artist of ripping off a song by a trio of British songwriters to make his track "A Lonely Night," which appeared on his Grammy Award-winning 2016 album "Starboy." The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel M. Tesfaye, along with a number of business and musical partners, had sought to knock out claims of state law violations and secondary copyright infringement brought by Brian Clover, Scott McCulloch and Billy Smith, who said The Weeknd copied their 2005 song "I Need To Love."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS