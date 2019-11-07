​​​​​​​NYT Loses Bid For 2nd Circ. To Rethink Palin Libel Ruling

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 11:05 PM EST) -- The full Second Circuit declined Thursday to reconsider a panel's August decision allowing Sarah Palin to sue The New York Times for alleged defamation, shooting down a request from the paper, which warned that the ruling would weaken "bedrock First Amendment protections." The former Republican vice presidential nominee is suing over a Times editorial that linked one of her political ads — crosshairs superimposed over Democratic congressional districts — to the 2011 mass shooting that wounded U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. The 2017 case was quickly dismissed by a trial judge. But in August, a three-judge panel revived Palin's claims, finding that...

