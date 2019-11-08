Venezuela Won't Prevail In Bid To Nix 2020 Bonds, Court Told

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:54 PM EST) -- Litigation filed by Venezuela's state-owned oil company to invalidate $1.68 billion worth of government bonds due to mature next year is "highly unlikely" to succeed, because payments were made on the bonds as recently as April, the trustee and collateral agent have told a New York federal court. Petroleos de Venezuela SA — now under the control of an ad hoc administrative board appointed by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó — filed the litigation in the Southern District of New York on Oct. 29 in a bid to preserve Citgo Petroleum Co., which is owned by a PDVSA subsidiary and which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS