Trump Arctic, Atlantic Drilling Order Is Valid, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- The federal government is urging the Ninth Circuit to revive President Donald Trump's bid to undo his predecessor's indefinite blockage of oil and gas drilling in large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, saying an Alaska federal judge was wrong to invalidate the White House order. Not only did U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason misinterpret the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act in striking down the portion of Trump's 2017 executive order that revoked former President Barack Obama's decisions to protect those areas from drilling, she shouldn't have even considered environmentalists' suit challenging the order, the government told the appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS